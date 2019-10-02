CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) Analysts See $0.43 EPS; Avid Technology (AVID) Sentiment Is 1.64

Avid Technology Inc (AVID) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.28, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 54 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 33 decreased and sold equity positions in Avid Technology Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 21.49 million shares, down from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Avid Technology Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 20 Increased: 33 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report $0.43 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 30.65% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. CPLG’s profit would be $24.80M giving it 5.82 P/E if the $0.43 EPS is correct. After having $0.50 EPS previously, CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s analysts see -14.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 96,246 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has declined 53.08% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.08% the S&P500.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. The company has market cap of $577.41 million. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells, and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, and distribution worldwide. The company has market cap of $266.11 million. The firm offers professional video creative tools, such as Media Composer product line that is used to edit video content; NewsCutter option and iNews systems for news production; Avid Symphony option, which is used during post-production; and Media Composer | Cloud solution that enables broadcast news professionals to acquire, access, edit, and finish stories. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers media management solutions comprising Avid MediaCentral | UX Web and mobile apps that provide real-time access to media assets for media professional; and Avid Interplay asset management solutions, which offers network, storage, and database solutions to enable users to simultaneously share and manage media assets across a project or organization.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 3.38% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. for 2.87 million shares. Eam Investors Llc owns 232,061 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbf Capital Llc has 0.31% invested in the company for 337,884 shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 252,642 shares.

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.11 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.11 per share. AVID’s profit will be $4.72M for 14.09 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.