CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) Analysts See $0.34 EPS; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG)

Analysts expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 52.11% from last quarter’s $0.71 EPS. CPLG’s profit would be $19.78 million giving it 8.82 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s analysts see -15.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 165,177 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.45. About 48,786 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 13.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTO 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.93, EST. $1.80; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,609.2 MLN VS $1,551.7 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 14/03/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 12th Straight Gain; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – MAY TAKE CERTAIN ACTIONS, INCLUDING PROPOSING NOMINATION OF CANDIDATES FOR ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE’S BOARD, SOLICITING PROXIES; 24/04/2018 – ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS $1.93; 10/04/2018 – Asbury Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 15/03/2018 – ABG HOLDER ABRAMS SEES TALKS ON SUCCESSION, EXPLORING OPTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 19.85 million shares or 1.83% less from 20.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 26,901 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 7,258 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of owns 6,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 29,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa has 68,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 6,963 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Us Retail Bank De invested in 84 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 15 shares. 49,063 are owned by Wells Fargo Communication Mn. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Parkside Comml Bank Tru owns 7 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.07 million activity. Shares for $420,000 were sold by DELOACH THOMAS C JR on Tuesday, February 12.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It offers a range of automotive services and products, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. It has a 9.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. The company has market cap of $697.46 million. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

