CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019; Topaz Group (TPZ)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Topaz Group Inc (TPZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 15 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 14 sold and decreased their equity positions in Topaz Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.51 million shares, up from 1.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Topaz Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 8 New Position: 7.

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CPLG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. CorePoint Lodging Inc’s current price of $8.73 translates into 2.29% yield. CorePoint Lodging Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 516,570 shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has declined 53.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.08% the S&P500.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $863.15 million. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

More recent Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provide Section 19(a) Notice – Business Wire” on May 31, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “CEF TPZ: This Fund At A Steep Discount Deserves A Look – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.48. About 15,205 shares traded. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) has declined 5.92% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. for 114,559 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 410,282 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc. has 0.07% invested in the company for 22,494 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associates Inc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 179,799 shares.

More news for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) were recently published by: Streetinsider.com, which released: “Triumph Gold Provides Corporate Update – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Form 4 Skyline Champion Corp For: Jul 30 Filed by: Robinette Gary E – StreetInsider.com” and published on August 01, 2019 is yet another important article.