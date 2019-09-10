CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019; Bryn Mawr Trust Company Upped South State (SSB) Stake By $415,752

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CPLG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. CorePoint Lodging Inc’s current price of $10.25 translates into 1.95% yield. CorePoint Lodging Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.13% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $10.25. About 336,851 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has declined 53.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.08% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased South State Corporation (SSB) stake by 6.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 6,114 shares as South State Corporation (SSB)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 96,921 shares with $6.62 million value, up from 90,807 last quarter. South State Corporation now has $2.55B valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $74.73. About 161,459 shares traded or 4.00% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Buys by Directors: Demere Jr.’s $205.2K Bet on SSB – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “South State (SSB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Truliant Federal Credit Union hires industry vet as commercial executive in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “South State Corporation (SSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Cbre Clarion Glbl R/E Income Fd (IGR) stake by 153,119 shares to 142,576 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 3,955 shares and now owns 5,928 shares. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

CorePoint Lodging Inc., a real estate investment trust company, focuses on midscale and upper-midscale lodging business. The company has market cap of $552.11 million. As of May 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 316 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.