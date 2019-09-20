CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019; 8 Analysts Are Bullish The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Last Week

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.56’s average target is 15.95% above currents $133.3 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, August 20 with “In-Line”. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, June 6. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 9. Imperial Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. See The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) latest ratings:

19/09/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: In-Line Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $139.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: In-Line Old Target: $147.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $168 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line New Target: $147.0000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $160.0000 New Target: $161.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $132.0000 New Target: $160.0000 Maintain

07/05/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform Old Target: $139.0000 New Target: $147.0000 Maintain

CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) is expected to pay $0.20 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:CPLG) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.20 dividend. CorePoint Lodging Inc’s current price of $10.34 translates into 1.93% yield. CorePoint Lodging Inc’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 13, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 328,033 shares traded. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) has declined 53.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.08% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – NEWLY CREATED SEGMENT WILL ALSO BE COMPRISED OF CO’S OWNERSHIP STAKE IN HULU, AND ITS SOON-TO-BE-LAUNCHED ESPN+ STREAMING SERVICE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $233.98 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 17.16 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold The Walt Disney Company shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Trust reported 32,191 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited reported 0.05% stake. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Barrett Asset Limited Liability invested 3.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,548 were reported by Harvest Capital Management. Family Firm accumulated 3,865 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Ltd holds 9,737 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc owns 36,471 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.54% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 472,533 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt reported 114,459 shares stake. One Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 622,483 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 383,815 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.