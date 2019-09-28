CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 46 12.58 11.84M 1.20 33.70 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25,611,075.06% 9.2% 4.9% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 35.03%. Insiders owned 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -0.14% 2.04% 4.1% 10.96% 10.24% 16.46%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.