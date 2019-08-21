CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.85 N/A 1.20 33.70 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.22% and an $45 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 0%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.79%. Comparatively, Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has 97.81% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was more bullish than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.