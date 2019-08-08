CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV)

As Asset Management businesses, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 6.65 N/A 1.20 33.70 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.11% and an $45 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares and 0% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund shares. Insiders held roughly 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.02% of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund 0.89% 3.38% 4.56% 9.72% 6.07% 14.06%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities with an average maturity of around 23.00 years. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 3 was formed on July 27, 2009 and is domiciled in the United States.