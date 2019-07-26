CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP)

As Asset Management businesses, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JMLP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.83 N/A 1.20 34.06 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 6 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s upside potential is 10.78% at a $45 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 32.83%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund 3.12% -3.78% 2.32% -4.89% -17.79% 20.4%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.