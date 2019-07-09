CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

As Asset Management businesses, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 37 5.83 N/A 1.20 34.06 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 10.76% for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. with average target price of $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 19.79%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -0.58% 1.08% 1.57% 3.1% 4.24% 3.93%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund on 8 of the 8 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.