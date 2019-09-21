CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

As Asset Management businesses, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 41 7.15 N/A 1.20 33.70 Franklin Resources Inc. 32 2.54 N/A 2.78 11.75

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. Franklin Resources Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Franklin Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Franklin Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 10.6%

Risk & Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Franklin Resources Inc.’s 1.18 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Franklin Resources Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Franklin Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $34, while its potential upside is 15.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Franklin Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.8% and 51.1% respectively. 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Franklin Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Franklin Resources Inc. -6.9% -6.77% -4.14% 12.17% -4.9% 10.01%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was more bullish than Franklin Resources Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Franklin Resources Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.