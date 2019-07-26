CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.77 N/A 1.20 34.06 Encore Capital Group Inc. 32 0.81 N/A 4.76 7.37

Demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Encore Capital Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Encore Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Encore Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a 1.54 beta, while its volatility is 54.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Encore Capital Group Inc. has a 1.87 beta and it is 87.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Encore Capital Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Encore Capital Group Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 11.86% upside potential. Meanwhile, Encore Capital Group Inc.’s average target price is $40.5, while its potential upside is 15.22%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Encore Capital Group Inc. is looking more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.9% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Encore Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Encore Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% Encore Capital Group Inc. 25.16% 21.39% 10.08% 38.78% -21.37% 49.23%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was less bullish than Encore Capital Group Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Encore Capital Group Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Encore Capital Group, Inc., a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery. It is also involved in the debt management of portfolios consisting of higher balance and semi-performing accounts; and the management of non-performing loans. In addition, the company provides portfolio management services to banks for non-performing loans; and financial solutions to individuals who have previously defaulted on their obligations. Further, it focuses on consumer non-performing loans, including insolvencies, and bank and non-bank receivables. Encore Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.