CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 41 7.19 N/A 1.20 33.70 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.80 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Cannae Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cannae Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cannae Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 0.8 beta which makes it 20.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 85.1%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.79%. Comparatively, Cannae Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was less bullish than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Cannae Holdings Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.