CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Since CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.72 N/A 1.20 33.70 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 13 0.95 N/A 1.27 8.43

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.42 shows that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has beta of 1.82 which is 82.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

The consensus target price of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is $45, with potential downside of -3.10%. On the other hand, BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s potential upside is 45.46% and its consensus target price is $12.83. The data provided earlier shows that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. appears more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares and 0% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares. 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. -4.46% -8.47% -26.41% -13.57% -24.33% 0.19%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has stronger performance than BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.