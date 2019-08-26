CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR)’s Financial Results Comparing With 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

We will be comparing the differences between CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 39 6.91 N/A 1.20 33.70 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 314.58 N/A 0.03 61.25

Table 1 highlights CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s 1.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 42.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 0.66 beta and it is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -0.71%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 62.8% and 32% respectively. About 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has stronger performance than 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats 180 Degree Capital Corp.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.