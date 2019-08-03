CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) Trades at $41.95 After Triangle; Anixter International (AXE) Sentiment Is 2.06

Anixter International Inc (AXE) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 107 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 52 sold and reduced their stock positions in Anixter International Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 26.82 million shares, down from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Anixter International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 38 Increased: 75 New Position: 32.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $2.03 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 10.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.

Analysts await Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.59 EPS, down 1.24% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.61 per share. AXE’s profit will be $53.61M for 9.46 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Anixter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.44% negative EPS growth.

