CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA)’s Financial Results Comparing With UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.88 N/A 2.51 0.00 UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.66 N/A -0.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of UMH Properties Inc. is $19.5, which is potential 57.13% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and UMH Properties Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.4%. Comparatively, UMH Properties Inc. has 8.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.