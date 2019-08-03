CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)

Both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Diversified industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|25
|5.91
|N/A
|2.51
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|26
|6.03
|N/A
|0.03
|837.77
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.67%
|0.11%
|1.01%
|4.44%
|1.02%
|7.47%
Summary
Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
