CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)

We are contrasting CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.98 N/A 2.51 0.00 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 6.04 N/A 0.80 14.01

In table 1 we can see CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Exantas Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76% respectively. Comparatively, 0.8% are Exantas Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68%

Summary

Exantas Capital Corp. beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.