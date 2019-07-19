CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.77 N/A 2.51 0.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 18 11.00 N/A 0.25 82.81

Table 1 highlights CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.4%

Analyst Ratings

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is $18.5, which is potential -9.22% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares and 96.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. 2.74% 6.56% 28.47% 46.87% 0% 48.99%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of March 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 530 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.