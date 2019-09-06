CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

We will be contrasting the differences between CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 26 5.88 N/A 2.51 0.00 Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.89 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Colony Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.4% of Colony Capital Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.5% are Colony Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73%

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Colony Capital Inc.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.