CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)

Since CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|26
|5.87
|N/A
|2.51
|0.00
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|1.53
|0.00
Demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. on 3 of the 3 factors.
