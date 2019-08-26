CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) Comparing side by side

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.87 N/A 2.51 0.00 Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited 2.21% -20.43% -39.73% -79.05% -96.25% -88.89%

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is based in New York, New York.