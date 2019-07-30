CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.77 N/A 2.51 0.00 Safehold Inc. 24 15.20 N/A 0.66 41.89

Table 1 highlights CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Safehold Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Safehold Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 36.7%. Competitively, 42.7% are Safehold Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Safehold Inc. 4.77% 19.06% 46.56% 49.1% 49.35% 46.09%

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.