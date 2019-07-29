CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.48% 10.89% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. N/A 25 0.00 Industry Average 33.72M 615.07M 117.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.45 1.81 2.60

As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 24.85%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Industry Average 2.63% 3.86% 7.19% 10.93% 16.92% 17.29%

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s competitors beat CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.