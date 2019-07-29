CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) is a company in the REIT – Diversified industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 65.94% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.89% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|5.48%
|10.89%
|2.80%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|N/A
|25
|0.00
|Industry Average
|33.72M
|615.07M
|117.56
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.45
|1.81
|2.60
As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 24.85%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|3.86%
|7.19%
|10.93%
|16.92%
|17.29%
Dividends
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s competitors beat CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.
