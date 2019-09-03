CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) Comparison side by side

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.96 N/A 2.51 0.00 Exantas Capital Corp. 11 5.96 N/A 0.80 14.01

Table 1 demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Exantas Capital Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Exantas Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Exantas Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68%

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.