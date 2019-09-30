CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Contrasting side by side

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 26 0.00 11.84M 2.51 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 9 -3.15 1.45B -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 45,520,953.48% 0% 0% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 16,628,440,366.97% -17.5% -2.1%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Annaly Capital Management Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 2.97% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.2% of Annaly Capital Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% are Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75%

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Annaly Capital Management Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.