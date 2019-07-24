CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Comparison side by side

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|25
|5.78
|N/A
|2.51
|0.00
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|25
|3.89
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 highlights CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.37%
|-1.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.41%
