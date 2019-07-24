CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR-PA) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Comparison side by side

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25 5.78 N/A 2.51 0.00 American Finance Trust Inc. 25 3.89 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.37% -1.19% 0% 0% 0% 3.41%