CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) At $40.62 Forms Top; Shorts at Motus GI Holdings (MOTS) Raised By 31.54%

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) formed multiple top with $42.65 target or 5.00% above today's $40.62 share price. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) has $520.27 million valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 51,146 shares traded. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) has risen 10.81% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500.

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) had an increase of 31.54% in short interest. MOTS's SI was 515,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 31.54% from 391,900 shares previously. With 31,600 avg volume, 16 days are for Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)'s short sellers to cover MOTS's short positions. The SI to Motus GI Holdings Inc's float is 8.49%. It closed at $3.01 lastly. It is down 10.64% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. The company has market cap of $64.57 million. The Company’s Pure-Vu System is designed to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. It currently has negative earnings.

More notable recent Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "If You Had Bought Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock A Year Ago, You'd Be Sitting On A 68% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance" on July 08, 2019

Analysts await CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CORR’s profit will be $12.42M for 10.47 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.