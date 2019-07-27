CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) At $40.62 Forms Top; Last Week Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Analysts

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) formed multiple top with $43.87 target or 8.00% above today’s $40.62 share price. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (CORR) has $520.27M valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 46,883 shares traded. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) has risen 10.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CORR News: 25/04/2018 – CorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends and Schedules Earnings Release for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – CorEnergy Infrastructure 1Q EPS 45c; 01/05/2018 – CorEnergy Infrastructure: Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth of 1%-3% Annually From Existing Contracts; 30/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus

Among 4 analysts covering Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Shake Shack has $59 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.60’s average target is -29.05% below currents $74.14 stock price. Shake Shack had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of SHAK in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. Barclays Capital maintained Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by SunTrust. See Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Credit Suisse 77.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Stifel New Target: $45.0000 50.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $58 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $56 New Target: $54 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $59 Maintain

Analysts await CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 4.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.93 per share. CORR’s profit will be $12.42 million for 10.47 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.96 actual earnings per share reported by CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.04% EPS growth.

Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, shakes, wine, and other products. It has a 158.08 P/E ratio. As of December 28, 2016, it had 114 Shacks, including 64 domestic company-operated Shacks, 7 domestic licensed Shacks, and 43 international licensed Shacks.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 582,906 shares traded. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has risen 4.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SHAK News: 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS IT RECENTLY BEGAN TESTING VEGGIE SANDWICH; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS LABOR COSTS WILL BE PRESSURED THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Shake Shack 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAW 4.2% DROP IN CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS WINTER STORMS HURT RESULTS IN 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Shake Shack: Wait for a ‘short-term pullback’ — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Shake Shack: Too Much of a Good Thing? — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – SHAKE SHACK EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – SHAK SAYS DIGITAL ORDERS HAVE A HIGHER AVG CHECK; 08/03/2018 Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com

