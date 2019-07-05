CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Comparison side by side

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 37 5.72 N/A 1.20 34.06 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has a consensus target price of $45, and a 12.30% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 63.9% and 10.65%. About 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.89% 2.77% 4.67% 7.32% 1.56% 10.35%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was more bullish than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.