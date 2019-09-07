CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Comparing side by side

Both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 6.96 N/A 1.20 33.70 Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.80 N/A 3.43 16.39

Demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Voya Financial Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Voya Financial Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.42 beta. Competitively, Voya Financial Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Voya Financial Inc.’s consensus target price is $63.67, while its potential upside is 24.77%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Voya Financial Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Voya Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.