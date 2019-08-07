CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) Comparison side by side

Both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 6.74 N/A 1.20 33.70 OFS Credit Company Inc. 25 10.79 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OFS Credit Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.43% for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. with average price target of $45.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and OFS Credit Company Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 62.8% and 0%. 0.79% are CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% OFS Credit Company Inc. 0.5% 2.3% 2.7% 0% 0% 5.29%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Credit Company Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats OFS Credit Company Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.