CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA) Comparison side by side

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 46 12.58 11.84M 1.20 33.70 MFS California Municipal Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.81 15.60

Demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and MFS California Municipal Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. MFS California Municipal Fund appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSE:CCA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25,633,253.95% 9.2% 4.9% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares and 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund shares. About 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.85% of MFS California Municipal Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was less bullish than MFS California Municipal Fund.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats MFS California Municipal Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.