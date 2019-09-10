CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Contrasting side by side

Both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 40 6.95 N/A 1.20 33.70 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund are owned by institutional investors at 62.8% and 29.29% respectively. About 0.79% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund -1.84% 2.01% 4.57% 7.97% -10.18% 27.59%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has weaker performance than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.