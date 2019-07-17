CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (CORR) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Contrasting side by side

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 38 5.82 N/A 1.20 34.06 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 3.92 N/A 0.29 28.84

Table 1 demonstrates CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.9% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alcentra Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s consensus target price is $45, while its potential upside is 10.92%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. and Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 63.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 3.65% 8.11% 14.88% 14.79% 10.81% 23.67% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.84% 5.38% 14.09% 29.54% 28.55% 30.14%

For the past year CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. was less bullish than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.