CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) to pay $0.75 on Aug 30, 2019; Verition Fund Management Trimmed Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) Stake By $1.35 Million

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) is expected to pay $0.75 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:CORR) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s current price of $40.47 translates into 1.85% yield. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $40.47. About 89,543 shares traded or 14.98% up from the average. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) has risen 7.58% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CORR News: 01/05/2018 – CorEnergy Infrastructure: Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth of 1%-3% Annually From Existing Contracts; 30/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 01/05/2018 – CorEnergy Infrastructure 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – CorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends and Schedules Earnings Release for First Quarter 2018

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) stake by 67.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 21,362 shares as Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV)’s stock rose 13.09%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 10,500 shares with $667,000 value, down from 31,862 last quarter. Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) now has $15.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 1.03M shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 11,119 shares to 19,542 valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH) stake by 62,395 shares and now owns 154,806 shares. Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Live Nation Entertainment had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of LYV in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, March 22. Citigroup downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $63 target in Friday, March 15 report.