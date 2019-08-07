CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) to pay $0.75 on Aug 30, 2019; Sta Wealth Management Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding By $846,660

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) is expected to pay $0.75 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:CORR) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s current price of $43.45 translates into 1.73% yield. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.56% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.45. About 114,941 shares traded or 38.13% up from the average. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) has risen 7.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CORR News: 01/05/2018 – CorEnergy Infrastructure 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – CorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends and Schedules Earnings Release for First Quarter 2018; 30/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 01/05/2018 – CorEnergy Infrastructure: Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth of 1%-3% Annually From Existing Contracts

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 72.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 8,220 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 3,111 shares with $323,000 value, down from 11,331 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $116.1. About 1.78M shares traded or 7.22% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 16/03/2018 – AUGEAN – DISPOSED OF ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF TOTAL WASTE MANAGEMENT BROKER, AIS LIMITED TO REGEN DEVCO LIMITED, SUBSIDIARY OF REGEN HOLDINGS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.46 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Inc (EEMA) stake by 182,004 shares to 460,389 valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) stake by 139,889 shares and now owns 269,293 shares. Ishares Tr (IBB) was raised too.