CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) to pay $0.75 on Aug 30, 2019; Shorts at Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (WMGI) Lowered By 3.24%

Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WMGI) had a decrease of 3.24% in short interest. WMGI’s SI was 13.43 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.24% from 13.88M shares previously. With 1.44 million avg volume, 9 days are for Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s short sellers to cover WMGI’s short positions. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 3.58 million shares traded or 86.23% up from the average. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 16.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) is expected to pay $0.75 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:CORR) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.75 dividend. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s current price of $48.13 translates into 1.56% yield. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 263,877 shares traded or 138.57% up from the average. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) has risen 7.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CORR News: 30/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 01/05/2018 – CorEnergy Infrastructure: Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth of 1%-3% Annually From Existing Contracts; 25/04/2018 – CorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends and Schedules Earnings Release for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – CorEnergy Infrastructure 1Q EPS 45c

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.

More notable recent Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wright Medical (WMGI) Earnings Beat in Q2, Guidance Slashed – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CRON,CRON.TO,WMGI,DRIO – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wright Medical +1.2% after insider buys – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/13/2019: WMGI,DCPH,DRIO – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wright Medical Group N.V. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wright Medical Group has $40 highest and $2300 lowest target. $32.13’s average target is 50.77% above currents $21.31 stock price. Wright Medical Group had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. Credit Suisse maintained Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $34 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $39 target. The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Jefferies. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CorEnergy Announces Closing of $120 Million Private Offering of 5.875% Convertible Senior Notes – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CorEnergy to offer $100M convertible senior notes, shares down 5% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 8.4% Return On Equity, Is CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

