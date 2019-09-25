CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) EPS Estimated At $0.73; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lowered By $41.45 Million Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake

Analysts expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 21.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CLGX’s profit would be $58.50M giving it 15.67 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, CoreLogic, Inc.’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 443,276 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: TO MODIFY AN ORDER ENTERED IN 2014 VS CORELOGIC; 15/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction; 10/04/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Declined in January as Impact from 2017 Hurricanes and Wildfires Fades; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction Costs at Stake; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 17/05/2018 – CoreLogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis to Aid Public Comment; Proposed Consent Agreement – March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – CoreLogic Examines Financial Implications of the HayWired Earthquake Scenario; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 4.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 414,498 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Pershing Square Capital Management Lp holds 8.90 million shares with $898.15 million value, down from 9.32M last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $84.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.02. About 3.95M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: STILL EARLY DAYS, BUT CHINESE MEASURES ARE HAVING POSITIVE EFFECT ON FINANCIAL SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: No Pressure on RBA to Raise Rates; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 23/05/2018 – William Ackman’s Pershing Square Builds Roughly $1B Stake in Lowe’s Cos; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MACROPRUDENTIAL MEASURES ON HOUSING WORKED, SHOULD BE PART OF TOOL BOX; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Among 7 analysts covering Lowe`s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Lowe`s Companies has $13700 highest and $9500 lowest target. $122.63’s average target is 11.46% above currents $110.02 stock price. Lowe`s Companies had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 16 report. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 22. UBS has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12500 target in Thursday, August 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LOW in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, September 16. As per Thursday, August 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 13.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.05B for 20.22 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1.36M shares. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 252,411 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 53,091 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Apriem Advsr holds 1.86% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 58,819 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Company accumulated 7,039 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Co owns 174,685 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Family Firm holds 0.08% or 2,226 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Barnett And owns 3,792 shares. Barclays Public Llc stated it has 1.08M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt owns 62,222 shares. Bessemer Inc holds 5,521 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd has 71,400 shares.

