CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) is a company in the Processing Systems & Products industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92% of CoreLogic Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.60% of all Processing Systems & Products’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand CoreLogic Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 1.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have CoreLogic Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreLogic Inc. 168,674,186.00% 3.10% 0.70% Industry Average 9.83% 473.70% 8.35%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CoreLogic Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CoreLogic Inc. 79.26M 47 117.75 Industry Average 146.76M 1.49B 76.57

CoreLogic Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio CoreLogic Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for CoreLogic Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreLogic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 1.00 2.50

CoreLogic Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $54, suggesting a potential upside of 15.95%. The competitors have a potential upside of 6.91%. Given CoreLogic Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CoreLogic Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CoreLogic Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreLogic Inc. -3.45% 7.71% 14.12% 25.12% -5.28% 36.36% Industry Average 0.00% 7.71% 8.08% 32.37% 35.67% 45.25%

For the past year CoreLogic Inc. has weaker performance than CoreLogic Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CoreLogic Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, CoreLogic Inc.’s competitors have 1.10 and 1.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. CoreLogic Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CoreLogic Inc.

Risk & Volatility

CoreLogic Inc. has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CoreLogic Inc.’s competitors are 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.96 beta.

Dividends

CoreLogic Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CoreLogic Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. This segmentÂ’s products and services include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions. This segment delivers information directly to clients in a standard format over the Web, through customizable software platforms, or in bulk data form. CoreLogic, Inc.Â’s Risk Management and Work Flow segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, natural hazard data, parcel maps, employment verification, criminal records, and eviction records. It offers credit and screening solutions, which provide comprehensive data about credit history, income verification, home address history, evictions, criminal records, and additional proprietary sources; and property tax processing solutions to advise mortgage originators and servicers. This segment also provides flood data services, such as flood zone determinations primarily to mortgage lenders; and software and workflow platforms to the financial services market through a suite of enterprise lending automation services. The company provides its services to mortgage lenders, brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.