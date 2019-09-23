CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Processing Systems & Products companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CoreLogic Inc. has 92% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 93.60% institutional ownership for its competitors. 1% of CoreLogic Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.90% of all Processing Systems & Products companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has CoreLogic Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreLogic Inc. 0.00% 3.10% 0.70% Industry Average 9.83% 473.70% 8.35%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares CoreLogic Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CoreLogic Inc. N/A 42 117.75 Industry Average 146.76M 1.49B 76.57

CoreLogic Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio CoreLogic Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for CoreLogic Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreLogic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.00 2.50

CoreLogic Inc. presently has an average price target of $54, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. The competitors have a potential upside of 11.07%. Based on the results delivered earlier, CoreLogic Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, equities research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CoreLogic Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CoreLogic Inc. -3.45% 7.71% 14.12% 25.12% -5.28% 36.36% Industry Average 0.00% 7.71% 8.08% 32.37% 35.67% 45.25%

For the past year CoreLogic Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CoreLogic Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, CoreLogic Inc.’s competitors have 1.10 and 1.10 for Current and Quick Ratio. CoreLogic Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CoreLogic Inc.

Volatility & Risk

CoreLogic Inc. has a beta of 0.81 and its 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CoreLogic Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.96 which is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

CoreLogic Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

CoreLogic Inc.’s competitors beat CoreLogic Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. This segmentÂ’s products and services include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions. This segment delivers information directly to clients in a standard format over the Web, through customizable software platforms, or in bulk data form. CoreLogic, Inc.Â’s Risk Management and Work Flow segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, natural hazard data, parcel maps, employment verification, criminal records, and eviction records. It offers credit and screening solutions, which provide comprehensive data about credit history, income verification, home address history, evictions, criminal records, and additional proprietary sources; and property tax processing solutions to advise mortgage originators and servicers. This segment also provides flood data services, such as flood zone determinations primarily to mortgage lenders; and software and workflow platforms to the financial services market through a suite of enterprise lending automation services. The company provides its services to mortgage lenders, brokers, credit unions, commercial banks, investment banks, fixed-income investors, real estate agents, MLS companies, property and casualty insurance companies, government agencies, and government-sponsored enterprises. The company was formerly known as The First American Corporation and changed its name to CoreLogic, Inc. in June 2010. CoreLogic, Inc. was incorporated in 1894 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.