CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) Analysts See $0.73 EPS; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Cut Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Holding

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) stake by 16.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 87,622 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 455,908 shares with $76.70 million value, down from 543,530 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc now has $7.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $145.92. About 221,437 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK; 25/04/2018 – Euronet Acquires Innova Tax Free Group And Expands Its Merchant Acquiring Offering In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c

Analysts expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report $0.73 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 21.67% from last quarter’s $0.6 EPS. CLGX’s profit would be $58.49M giving it 15.84 P/E if the $0.73 EPS is correct. After having $0.75 EPS previously, CoreLogic, Inc.’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.25. About 750,522 shares traded or 32.61% up from the average. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES,; 15/03/2018 – FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: February Foreclosure Rate Declined 0.2 Percentage Points Yr Over Yr; 13/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Early-Stage Delinquencies Increased Slightly in December But Serious Delinquency and Foreclosure Inventory Rates Declined Year Over Year; 10/04/2018 – CORELOGIC REPORTS EARLY-STAGE DELINQUENCIES DECLINED IN JAN; 29/05/2018 – Nationally, values rose 6.5 percent annually, unchanged compared to February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices; 16/04/2018 – Symbility’s Annual General Meeting To Be Held June 21, 2018; 28/03/2018 – CoreLogic Expands Support of Operation HOPE; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 120.44 P/E ratio. This segment's services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CoreLogic, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide has $20000 highest and $18900 lowest target. $194.50’s average target is 33.29% above currents $145.92 stock price. Euronet Worldwide had 3 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of EEFT in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.21M for 13.31 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) stake by 87,400 shares to 530,200 valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Hutchison China Meditech Ltd Adr stake by 449,867 shares and now owns 2.36 million shares. Cable One Inc was raised too.