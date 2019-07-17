CoreLogic, Inc. (CLGX) Analysts See $0.67 EPS; NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Macquarie Research. Citigroup maintained NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) rating on Thursday, April 11. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $49 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Goldman Sachs. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, January 28 report. See NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $47 New Target: $49 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $46 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $43 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

28/01/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Analysts expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report $0.67 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 25.56% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. CLGX’s profit would be $54.05M giving it 16.49 P/E if the $0.67 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, CoreLogic, Inc.’s analysts see 103.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $44.2. About 502,910 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 22.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Adequately Identify and Provide to RealtyTrac the Full; 15/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Adds Requirements to 2014 Order to Remedy CoreLogic Inc.’s Compliance Deficiencies; 18/04/2018 – CoreLogic Examines Financial Implications of the HayWired Earthquake Scenario; 16/04/2018 – Symbility’s Annual General Meeting To Be Held June 21, 2018; 15/03/2018 – FTC: TO MODIFY AN ORDER ENTERED IN 2014 VS CORELOGIC; 01/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Up Again in March, This Time by 7 Percent; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Foreclosure Inventory Rate 0.6%; 22/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis to Aid Public Comment; Proposed Consent Agreement – March 22, 2018; 06/03/2018 CoreLogic Reports Home Prices Rose More Than 6 Percent Year Over Year for the Sixth Consecutive Month in January; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Corelogic Inc (CLGX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “CoreLogic Inc.: CoreLogic Reports Single-Family Rent Growth Remains Stable as Employment Growth Continues to Strengthen – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 16, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Metro Orlando mortgage delinquency rate dropped in April – Orlando Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Ocbj.com and their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Corelogic (CLGX) Appoints J. Michael Shepherd to Board – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CoreLogic had 5 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Stephens downgraded CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) rating on Tuesday, January 29. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $40 target.

CoreLogic, Inc. provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information. It has a 37.91 P/E ratio. This segment's services and products include data licensing and analytics, data-enabled advisory services, platform solutions, and valuation solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CoreLogic, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc invested 0.02% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Palisade Capital Management Ltd Com Nj has 518,445 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd owns 927,915 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,500 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 2,998 shares. Shelton Mgmt owns 217 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc stated it has 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). California Public Employees Retirement owns 0.01% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 175,065 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 53,757 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7,028 were reported by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 3,842 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Federated Investors Pa owns 249,168 shares. 23,436 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co reported 17,932 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG Energy, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv invested in 0.13% or 358,717 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 544,205 shares. Gam Holdg Ag reported 20,896 shares stake. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Hartford Inv reported 31,010 shares stake. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% or 45,835 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Lp invested in 70,298 shares. Norinchukin Bank The invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 412,341 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hbk L P owns 364,470 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 609 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc holds 0% or 41,513 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Sandy Spring State Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Beach Point Ltd Partnership owns 353,495 shares.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company has market cap of $9.11 billion. The firm provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It has a 21.64 P/E ratio. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation.

More notable recent NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Deere, Dunkinâ€™, Fortinet, Occidental, Splunk, Spotify, UTC and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Are Dumping NRG Energy Inc (NRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The Results Are In! Lunches of Love Awarded $100000 to Fight Child Hunger – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Reliant Launches New Digital Platform to Improve Ease, Convenience for Millions of Texas Renters – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.35% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.09. About 4.27 million shares traded or 16.26% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Rev $2.42B; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Back FY18 Cash From Ops $2.02B-$2.22B; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181056: NRG Energy, Inc.; BlueGreen Holding, LLC; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc