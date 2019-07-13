Corelogic (CLGX) Stake Held by Capital Research Global Investors; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Trimmed Its Par Technology (PAR) Holding by $321,288 as Stock Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 13,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 694,526 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 707,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $422.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 235,565 shares traded or 29.20% up from the average. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 74.66% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Rev $55.5M; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2017 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Releases Conference Call and Webcast Information for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financial Results; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Loss/Shr 33c; 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 19/04/2018 – DJ PAR Technology Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAR); 24/05/2018 – PAR Technology Short-Interest Ratio Rises 141% to 8 Days; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Appoints Savneet Singh to Board of Directors

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 84.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 190,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46 million, up from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.12. About 339,884 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 22.33% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CoreLogic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLGX); 15/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Homeowner Equity Increased by $908 Billion in 2017; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES,; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q Net $28.3M; 29/05/2018 – Nationally, values rose 6.5 percent annually, unchanged compared to February, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price indices; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 16/04/2018 – Symbility’s Annual General Meeting To Be Held June 21, 2018; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in Feb, Signaling a Strong Economy; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: February Foreclosure Rate Declined 0.2 Percentage Points Yr Over Yr

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 48,686 shares to 222,139 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC) by 129,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC).

More notable recent PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PAR Technology Corporation Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – Business Wire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Par Technology Corp (PAR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PAR Technology’s Valuation Gap Remains Undiminished – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold PAR shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.69 million shares or 1.85% more from 5.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 201,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System has 30,335 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 65 shares. The California-based Eam Limited has invested 0.51% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Legal & General Grp Public holds 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) for 1,889 shares. 2,653 are held by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Fincl Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Charles Schwab Management owns 26,079 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Research Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) or 7 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 489,245 shares. Nantahala Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.42% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Dorsey Wright & has invested 0% in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 17,827 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Intll Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 14,553 shares.

Analysts await PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.11 actual EPS reported by PAR Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% negative EPS growth.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.44 million shares to 6.37 million shares, valued at $525.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 424,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.38M shares, and cut its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH).

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoreLogic to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on October 04, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoreLogic Reports April Home Prices Increased by 3.6% Year Over Year – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CoreLogic Reports U.S. Overall Delinquency Rate Lowest for a February in Nearly Two Decades – Business Wire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CoreLogic Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.