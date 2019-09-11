Corecommodity Management Upped Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position; Hitchwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $16.43 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 76.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 24,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 57,524 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, up from 32,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 328,110 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07M, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $10.57 during the last trading session, reaching $286.61. About 505,237 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) by 192,600 shares to 273,100 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,963 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Management Ab owns 79,319 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.72 million shares. Moreover, Highland Limited Partnership has 0.29% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sei Commerce, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,163 shares. 305,298 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Redwood Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 880,385 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. 9.58 million are held by Schroder Invest Mgmt Gp. Parkside Fincl Retail Bank holds 702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associates, New York-based fund reported 1,357 shares. Corecommodity Ltd stated it has 0.46% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Blackrock stated it has 3.74M shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 60,900 shares. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 186,321 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt owns 0.17% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 485,323 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.07% or 16,310 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors Inc holds 5,799 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Savings Bank Tru Department has invested 0.29% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Telemus Lc accumulated 1,917 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amalgamated Natl Bank invested in 0.17% or 22,057 shares. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Company holds 1.7% or 8,565 shares in its portfolio. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 25,830 were reported by Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability. Iowa-based Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Sigma Planning reported 2,186 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Limited Co reported 5,364 shares stake. 1,013 were reported by Colony Group Inc Lc. Pittenger & Anderson Inc reported 80 shares. Roundview Cap Lc stated it has 0.18% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Element Capital Management Limited Liability holds 2,660 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $6.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 100,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $35.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $211.25M for 50.82 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.