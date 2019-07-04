Corecommodity Management Upped Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake; Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Shorts Decreased By 0.79%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) had a decrease of 0.79% in short interest. CYCC’s SI was 149,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.79% from 151,000 shares previously. With 65,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC)’s short sellers to cover CYCC’s short positions. The SI to Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 1.47%. The stock decreased 4.04% or $0.024 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5699. About 47,101 shares traded. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) has declined 51.75% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CYCC News: 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL REPORTS PRECLINICAL DATA ON CDK2/9 INHIBITOR; 16/04/2018 Cyclacel Announces Presentation of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065 at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – CYCLACEL’S CYC065 CDK INHIBITOR SHOWS SYNERGY WITH VENETOCLAX; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: Will Soon Start Clinical Study Testing CYC065 Combined With Venetoclax in Patients With Relapsed/refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYCC); 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals: CYC065 Effective in Suppressing Cancer Survival Protein Mcl-1 in Peripheral Blood for at Least 24 Hours

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 35.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 11,333 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock rose 14.94%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 42,830 shares with $1.35M value, up from 31,497 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $11.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 3.96M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Has Reduced Debt Through Assets, Credit Profile Likely to Improve; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY SAYS STAFF CUTS WILL OCCUR ‘IN THE WEEKS AHEAD’; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End

Among 8 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Devon Energy had 11 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $38 target in Friday, March 1 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of DVN in report on Wednesday, January 16 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, May 20 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Guggenheim. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”.

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) stake by 6,737 shares to 23,735 valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) stake by 3,451 shares and now owns 7,963 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Tech reported 12,250 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Llc invested 0.08% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The Japan-based Nomura Holding has invested 0.1% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 692 were accumulated by Whittier. 42,701 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa. Signaturefd Ltd owns 2,569 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 332 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt holds 19,100 shares. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 507,129 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 1,785 shares. Ci Invs holds 0.01% or 47,143 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Payden & Rygel accumulated 800 shares.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Can Devon Energy Withstand Oil Price Swings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Could Be a Big Winner in the Coming Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 23, 2019.