Corecommodity Management Trimmed Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding by $405,804; Share Price Declined; Electronic Arts (EA) Stake Has Increased by Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 4,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 17,028 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 21,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.04M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/03/2018 – VALERO MEMPHIS TENNESSEE REFINERY HYDROGEN PLANT OPERATING AT REDUCED RATES; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $1.2B; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero plans second coker at Port Arthur refinery; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Explosions at Valero in Texas City; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE BROKE OUT ON ALKYLATION UNIT; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 19,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 173,190 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.70 million, up from 154,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $98.53. About 2.89M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 19,458 shares to 307,290 shares, valued at $21.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 34,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,253 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Eafe Sml Cp Etf (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 4,415 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Massachusetts Financial Ma reported 9.39M shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd holds 0% or 30 shares. Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 31,784 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Caxton Associate Limited Partnership reported 26,299 shares stake. Asset Mgmt One Co Ltd holds 144,694 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.2% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 38,000 shares. Raymond James & accumulated 0.01% or 82,947 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc reported 317 shares stake. York Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 173,451 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp owns 285,152 shares.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: GTT, CRM, EA – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EA and PopCap’s Wackiest Shooter Franchise Grows With Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Electronic Arts (EA) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts is Now Oversold (EA) – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19B and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jagged Peak Energy Inc by 32,542 shares to 48,551 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 69,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (NYSE:BPT).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.