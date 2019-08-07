Corecommodity Management Trimmed Its Position in Pilgrims Pride New (PPC) by $1.75 Million; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Decreased Its Corning (GLW) Holding by $3.31 Million; Market Value Declined

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 100,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 3.35M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.00M, down from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 840,506 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (PPC) by 43.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 79,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 101,238 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 180,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Pilgrims Pride Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 58,419 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 50.75% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 17/04/2018 – PPC TO SELL SEVERAL LIGNITE-FIRED UNITS, DIVEST STAFF AND MINES TO ALLOW BUYERS TO COMPETE IN GREEK WHOLESALE ELECTRICITY MARKET; 11/04/2018 – PPC SEES S. AFRICAN RENEWABLE ENERGY PROJECTS BOOSTING DEMAND; 18/04/2018 – S&P PLACED PILGRIM’S PRIDE CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – FLYNAS CEO SAYS OPERATION WOULD FOCUS ON UMRAH PILGRIM MARKET; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Pilgrim’s Pride Rtgs On CreditWatch Developing; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S PRIDE: NO `STRONG THREAT’ TO MARGINS FROM FEED COSTS; 10/05/2018 – PILGRIM”S PRIDE 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 52C; 08/03/2018 – Greece’s PPC says Chinese firms interested in coal-fired plants sale; 20/04/2018 – CALPERS URGES SHAREOWNERS OF PILGRIMS PRIDE TO SUPPORT PROPOSAL #6 REGARDING BOARD DIVERSITY FILED BY OXFAM AMERICA AT PILGRIM’S MAY 10 AGM – SEC FILING

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend and New $5 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Corning Inc (GLW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Gained 54% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Corning Next Week – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corning Incorporated’s (NYSE:GLW) 2.6% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

More notable recent Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Initiation of a New $200 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” on October 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Down 5.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why You Should Buy Growth ETFs & Stocks Now – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Chicken Woes Linger in Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

