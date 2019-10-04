Corecommodity Management Stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Decreased by $1.33 Million as Share Value Declined; Avalon Advisors Lifted Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Position by $1.50 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 72.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 132,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 50,509 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $506,000, down from 183,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $680.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 1.30M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 18c; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas Announces Appointment of Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 22,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.46% . The hedge fund held 54,299 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.59M, up from 31,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Prosperity Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.42. About 71,213 shares traded. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has declined 0.86% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.86% the S&P500. Some Historical PB News: 30/05/2018 – SACHDEVA: VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK IS `MERCEDES AT TOYOTA PRICE’; 30/05/2018 FLOWERING TREE’S SACHDEVA PICKS VIETNAM PROSPERITY BANK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CRZO shares while 56 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 89.80 million shares or 0.01% more from 89.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Inv Mngmt Lc owns 853,034 shares. Macquarie Gp stated it has 3.94 million shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 1.30 million shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested 0.04% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0% or 13,302 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 1.17M shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Vanguard Group Inc reported 0% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 200,024 shares. 352 are held by Captrust Advsrs. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability has 395,526 shares. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 3,552 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co holds 172 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation holds 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) or 6,552 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $180.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 375,293 shares to 453,425 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 16,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI).

Analysts await Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 24.47% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CRZO’s profit will be $66.02 million for 2.58 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

